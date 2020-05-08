UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Condoles Death Of Senator Faisal Javed's Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 06:45 PM

PTI leader condoles death of Senator Faisal Javed's mother

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Central Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Tahir Malik expressed his grief over the death of Senator Faisal Javed's mother on Friday.

In a condolence message here, he prayed for the rest of the departed soul in peace and a place in Paradise as well as courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

