PTI Leader Congratulate Nation, Workers On First Anniversary Elections Victory

Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:31 PM

PTI leader congratulate nation, workers on first anniversary elections victory

"I congratulate nation and workers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf on first anniversary of PTI's historic win in the general elections." Chief Organizer PTI, Saifullah Khan Niazy has expressed this in his message on Youm e Tashakkur

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) "I congratulate nation and workers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf on first anniversary of PTI's historic win in the general elections." Chief Organizer PTI, Saifullah Khan Niazy has expressed this in his message on Youm e Tashakkur.According to the details, provided by party's Central Media Department Chief Organiser PTI Saifullah Khan Niazy in his message on Youm e Tashakkur has stated that 25th July is a milestone in our political history.The day, he added, when criminals and corrupt elements have been cleansed from the political arena through the power of ballot.

He said that after 22 years of tireless struggle, nation responded to Imran Khan's call for change and their better future and dethroned dynastic ruling elite from power.Referring to PM Imran Khan's recent visit to United States Saifullah Khan Niazy stated that during his visit Imran Khan established the notion before the world that we are a dignified nation.

"Imran Khan's visit is a success story in all aspects and Pakistan after years of patience, is making world recognise itself and endorse its narrative", he marked.

Coming down hard upon the opposition, Saifullah Khan Niazy stated that the corrupt lot is taking revenge from the masses for their embarrassing defeat in the field.

"We will not allow these mafias to nurture their agenda in the garb of politics", he remarked adding that nation gave PTI the mandate to hold the crooks accountable for plundering this country and its resources.He further said that PTI has pledged to implement rule of law and strengthen state institutions and it will not compromise on making Pakistan a country envisioned by Allama Iqbal and Quaid e Azam.

At the end PTI Chief Organiser prayed for prosperity and progress of the country.On the other hand Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Niazy, Central Secretary General Amir Mehmood Kiyani, Central Information Secretary Ahmed Jawad and other Central and provincial leaders attended the cake-cutting ceremony commemorating first year of PTI's success in the Parliamentary elections and PM Imran Khan's successful visit to US, at Central Secretariat here at Islamabad.

