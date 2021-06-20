UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Leader Congratulates Newly Elected President Of Iran

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 10:20 PM

PTI leader congratulates newly elected President of Iran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan Additional General Secretary Muhammad Idrees Taj Sunday congratulated the newly elected President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ibrahim Raeesi on his victory in the presidential election.

In a statement, Additional General Secretary of (PTI) Balochistan Muhammad Idrees Taj said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to improve relations with neighboring friendly countries and promote trade activities.

"Iran and Pakistan are two brotherly neighbors who have always supported each other in every difficult time", he maintained.

He said that the Iranian people, by participating in the elections, reaffirmed their commitment to democracy and the Islamic system. Muhammad Idrees Taj expressed hope that relations between Pakistan and Iran would further improve in the future.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Iran Democracy Sunday

Recent Stories

SEHA underlines importance of preventing spread of ..

6 minutes ago

UAE interbank rates up replicating US Fed&#039;s m ..

6 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum extends support to ‘ ..

6 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

1 hour ago

FNC Secretary-General, FAAPPD Regional Coordinator ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah is committed to supporting refugees: Sulta ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.