PTI leader congratulates newly elected President of Iran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan Additional General Secretary Muhammad Idrees Taj Sunday congratulated the newly elected President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ibrahim Raeesi on his victory in the presidential election.

In a statement, Additional General Secretary of (PTI) Balochistan Muhammad Idrees Taj said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to improve relations with neighboring friendly countries and promote trade activities.

"Iran and Pakistan are two brotherly neighbors who have always supported each other in every difficult time", he maintained.

He said that the Iranian people, by participating in the elections, reaffirmed their commitment to democracy and the Islamic system. Muhammad Idrees Taj expressed hope that relations between Pakistan and Iran would further improve in the future.