PTI Leader Congratulates People Over By-election Victory
Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 11:51 PM
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Qureshi has congratulated the people on the success of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the by-elections
In a statement, the district leader of the party demanded that general elections were the only way to improve the economic situation of the country.
He said the result of the by-election had proved that PTI is the most popular political party in the country.