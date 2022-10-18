PTI leader congratulates people over by-election victory

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Qureshi has congratulated the people on the success of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the by-elections.

In a statement, the district leader of the party demanded that general elections were the only way to improve the economic situation of the country.

He said the result of the by-election had proved that PTI is the most popular political party in the country.