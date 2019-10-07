PTI leader congratulates PM Imran Khan on his birthday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Bahawalpur Chapter leader, Nasir Tanweer congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on his 67th birthday (October 5).

In a press release issued here on Monday, he said that credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan who launched campaign and took steps to rid the country of corrupt politicians.

"The nation stands with Premier Imran Khan who has been taking solid measures to root out corruption from the country," he said.

He said that the PM Khan's government had been introducing dynamic policies which had put the country on track of development. "The country will get goals of progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM Khan," he said.

He said that every patriot Pakistani loved Pakistan and its true leadership. He also appreciated the government for highlighting Kashmir case at international level.