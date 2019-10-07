UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Leader Congratulates PM Imran Khan On His Birthday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 10:50 AM

PTI leader congratulates PM Imran Khan on his birthday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Bahawalpur Chapter leader, Nasir Tanweer congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on his 67th birthday (October 5).

In a press release issued here on Monday, he said that credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan who launched campaign and took steps to rid the country of corrupt politicians.

"The nation stands with Premier Imran Khan who has been taking solid measures to root out corruption from the country," he said.

He said that the PM Khan's government had been introducing dynamic policies which had put the country on track of development. "The country will get goals of progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM Khan," he said.

He said that every patriot Pakistani loved Pakistan and its true leadership. He also appreciated the government for highlighting Kashmir case at international level.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Bahawalpur Progress Nasir October From Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 7 October 2019

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE hosts 36th session of the Arab Ministerial Cou ..

12 hours ago

Lebanon&#039;s PM Hariri arrives in UAE

12 hours ago

Qudwa 2019 concludes by demonstrating skills requi ..

12 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Chairman of Department o ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.