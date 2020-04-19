UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Leader Criticize Mayor HMC .Chairman QMC For Abandon People In Critical Hour

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 09:10 PM

PTI Leader criticize Mayor HMC .Chairman QMC for abandon people in critical hour

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Hyderabad Division President Imran Qureshi has criticized the Mayor Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Chairman Qasimabad Municipal Committee (QMC) for forsaking the people in their hour of need.

"The Mayor Syed Tayyab Hussain and Deputy Mayor Suhail Mashhadi as well as Chairman QMC Kashir Shoro have become detached from the people instead of reaching out to them for their help and support during the lockdown," said Qureshi in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He said the municipal organizations play a pivotal part globally specially during the prevailing stressful times.

Qurseshi said both the HMC and QMC should waive 2-month rent and taxes in their respective jurisdictions.

He noted that the traders community was suffering financial losses dueto closure of tread to prevent the contagion of the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rent Hyderabad Qasimabad Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The &#039;10 million meals&#039; campaign compleme ..

9 seconds ago

UAE continues to repatriate Emirati citizens and c ..

45 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches ‘One Million Ar ..

1 hour ago

SEWA works on plan to ensure water supplies for Sh ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait witnesses 1 death and 164 COVID-19 infectio ..

2 hours ago

Green turtle from Kalba tracked for 500 km

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.