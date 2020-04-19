PTI Leader criticize Mayor HMC .Chairman QMC for abandon people in critical hour

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Hyderabad Division President Imran Qureshi has criticized the Mayor Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Chairman Qasimabad Municipal Committee (QMC) for forsaking the people in their hour of need.

"The Mayor Syed Tayyab Hussain and Deputy Mayor Suhail Mashhadi as well as Chairman QMC Kashir Shoro have become detached from the people instead of reaching out to them for their help and support during the lockdown," said Qureshi in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He said the municipal organizations play a pivotal part globally specially during the prevailing stressful times.

Qurseshi said both the HMC and QMC should waive 2-month rent and taxes in their respective jurisdictions.

He noted that the traders community was suffering financial losses dueto closure of tread to prevent the contagion of the coronavirus.