PTI leader criticizes Sindh government for blackmailing

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Hyderabad Chapter Imran Qureshi has criticized the role of Sindh government of using Sindh Police officers to blackmail the Federal government.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, he said that Sindh Chief Minister had admitted that Captain (Retd) Safdar had violated the sanctity of mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah therefore the Police registered FIR and arrested him.

The PTI district president alleged that on the instigation of Sindh Government, the Police officers adopted immoral and illegal acts of applying leave from duty.

It was the planned act of Sindh government aimed to blackmail the federal government, he added.

He said that the policy of clash adopted by the provincial government against the federal government was not in the interests of the nation, country and the province. The provincial government of Sindh must focus its attention toward development works and welfare of the masses irrespective of politics, he said.