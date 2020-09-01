PTI leader demands accountability for plundering national exchequer

The Pakistan Tehreek Insaf's district president, Imran Qureshi, on Tuesday demanded accountability of all representatives of local government bodies who plundered national wealth in Sindh including Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek Insaf's district president, Imran Qureshi, on Tuesday demanded accountability of all representatives of local government bodies who plundered national wealth in Sindh including Hyderabad. In a statement he said that despite usurping the rights of the people and plundering national wealth, those so called representatives of local government bodies did nothing during their four years long tenure. He alleged that billions of rupees were looted with reimbursement of fictitious bills with claims of completing development works including de-silting of drain lines in Hyderabad, Matiari, Jamshoro, Dadu, Nawabshah and Mirpurkhas districts, but the people were seen running pillar to post for getting their basic rights.

The mass corruption in the name of de-silting of drain lines could be judged by inundation of both urban and rural areas during recent rains, he said.

He further demanded that the provincial government to take notice of mass corruption and initiate accountability against outgoing representatives of local government bodies so that the people could get sigh of relief.