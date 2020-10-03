PTI leader demands launching of cleanliness drive

The district president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Imran Qureshi Saturday demanded the local government bodies of Hyderabad district to launch a cleanliness drive with immediate effect in order to save the citizens from attacks of different diseases and viral infections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :The district president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Imran Qureshi Saturday demanded the local government bodies of Hyderabad district to launch a cleanliness drive with immediate effect in order to save the citizens from attacks of different diseases and viral infections.

In a statement issued here, he said that despite availability of funds and resources, Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, District Council and Municipal Committee were reluctant to lift heaps of garbage and dispose of sewage from roads and streets which pose threats to the life of citizens as a result of expected eruption of diseases and viral infections.

He emphasized the need of utilizing available funds and resources for launches cleanliness drive so that the citizens of Hyderabad could take sigh of relief.