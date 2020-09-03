PTI leader demands resources rehabilitation

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi demanded the Sindh government to provide financial resources for rehabilitation of the rain affected people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi demanded the Sindh government to provide financial resources for rehabilitation of the rain affected people.

In a statement issued here on Thursday Qureshi said heavy rains cut a swathe through the province, displaced people and destroyed the agricultural lands in the province's rural parts. "The people of Sindh were already passing through the financial straits due to the bad economic situation amid the lockdown to contain the COVID-19," he said.

He further said the traders in the urban centers had also immensely suffered as rain water entered shops besides partially submerging the low lying localities. "The provincial government collects a number of taxes from the citizens.

Therefore, it is an onus on the government to financially support the affected people," he emphasized. Qureshi also requested the commissioners and the deputy commissioners to survey the financial losses suffered by the residents of Sindh's urban and rural areas.