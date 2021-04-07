UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Demands Stern Action Against Profiteers, Hoarders

President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Labor Wing District East Karachi, Rehan Soomro said that the Sindh government should take stern action against profiteers and hoarders of essential commodities so as to provide relief to the people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Labor Wing District East Karachi, Rehan Soomro said that the Sindh government should take stern action against profiteers and hoarders of essential commodities so as to provide relief to the people.

He expressed these views in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The PTI leader said that strictly action should be initiated by the Sindh Government special against hoarding of fruits and vegetables as the holy month of Ramazan is approaching.

Rehan Soomro further said that we will not leave the people alone in any situation. We will continue to raise our voices to resolve the issues of the countrymen, he added.

