PTI leader denounces attack on Haleem Adil Sheikh in Larkana

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has condemned the attack on the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in Larkana district.

Talking to the media here on Monday he said Sheikh was being targeted because he had persistently been exposing the corruption of Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Sindh Government.

"Earlier he was implicated in fabricated cases and now he is being attacked," he deplored.

He recalled that the convoy of Sheikh also came under attack in Umerkot district in late 2019.

"Instead of providing protection to the Opposition Leader the PPP's provincial government is taking side of the attackers," he alleged.

He said such attacks could not frighten the resolve of the PTI's leader Sheikh as he would continue to lay bare the wrongdoings, bad governance and corruption of the PPP's government in the province.