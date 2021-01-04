UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Leader Denounces Coalmine Workers Assassination

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 08:27 PM

PTI leader denounces coalmine workers assassination

The senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Hyderabad Jamshed Ali Khan has strongly condemned the assassination of coalmine workers at Much Bolan of Balochistan the other day and termed it an act of terrorism

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Hyderabad Jamshed Ali Khan has strongly condemned the assassination of coalmine workers at Much Bolan of Balochistan the other day and termed it an act of terrorism.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he alleged that Indian agency RAW had committed this assassination adding that soon the RAW network will be unearthed in Balochistan and the terrorist will be brought under clutches of law.

He expressed sympathies with the family members of deceased coal mine workers and assured that they would get justice very soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Balochistan Hyderabad Bolan Jamshed Family

Recent Stories

UAE has prioritised infrastructure development pro ..

47 seconds ago

Court adjourns hearing in rental power references

24 seconds ago

Sarwar, Pervaiz Elahi pledge to promote mutual con ..

25 seconds ago

Govt to highlight youth talent on national level: ..

26 seconds ago

Supreme Court directs KP govt to submit reply over ..

28 seconds ago

PTI leader meets representative of Shaukat Khanum ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.