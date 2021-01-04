PTI leader denounces coalmine workers assassination

The senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Hyderabad Jamshed Ali Khan has strongly condemned the assassination of coalmine workers at Much Bolan of Balochistan the other day and termed it an act of terrorism

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Hyderabad Jamshed Ali Khan has strongly condemned the assassination of coalmine workers at Much Bolan of Balochistan the other day and termed it an act of terrorism.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he alleged that Indian agency RAW had committed this assassination adding that soon the RAW network will be unearthed in Balochistan and the terrorist will be brought under clutches of law.

He expressed sympathies with the family members of deceased coal mine workers and assured that they would get justice very soon.