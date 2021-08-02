PTI leader denounces repeated attacks on Haleem Adil Sheikh

President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad chapter Imran Qureshi on Monday denounced repeated attacks on PTI's Vice President and the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad chapter Imran Qureshi on Monday denounced repeated attacks on PTI's Vice President and the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

He alleged that the people belonging to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) attacked the caravan of Haleem Adil Sheikh in Benazirabad district on Sunday.

"The party which claims to be champion of democracy has attacked the opposition leader and his associates 5 times in different parts of Sindh," he added.

He said Haleem Adil Sheikh has been continuously exposing the corruption of the PPP's Sindh government.

"Whenever he is visiting some victim in a part of Sindh to express solidarity and support he comes under an attack," he deplored.

Qureshi said the PPP wanted to restrict the political activities of the PTI leader in Sindh.

But he asserted that Sheikh and other PTI leaders and workers in the province would keep exposing the corruption and bad governance of the PPP's Sindh government.