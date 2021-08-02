UrduPoint.com

PTI Leader Denounces Repeated Attacks On Haleem Adil Sheikh

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 10:22 PM

PTI leader denounces repeated attacks on Haleem Adil Sheikh

President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad chapter Imran Qureshi on Monday denounced repeated attacks on PTI's Vice President and the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad chapter Imran Qureshi on Monday denounced repeated attacks on PTI's Vice President and the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

He alleged that the people belonging to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) attacked the caravan of Haleem Adil Sheikh in Benazirabad district on Sunday.

"The party which claims to be champion of democracy has attacked the opposition leader and his associates 5 times in different parts of Sindh," he added.

He said Haleem Adil Sheikh has been continuously exposing the corruption of the PPP's Sindh government.

"Whenever he is visiting some victim in a part of Sindh to express solidarity and support he comes under an attack," he deplored.

Qureshi said the PPP wanted to restrict the political activities of the PTI leader in Sindh.

But he asserted that Sheikh and other PTI leaders and workers in the province would keep exposing the corruption and bad governance of the PPP's Sindh government.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Attack Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Democracy Hyderabad Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Three factories sealed for violating Covid-19 SOPs ..

Three factories sealed for violating Covid-19 SOPs

48 seconds ago
 Prime Minister , Jam Kamal discuss matters relatin ..

Prime Minister , Jam Kamal discuss matters relating to Balochistan development p ..

50 seconds ago
 US-Russia Cybersecurity Talks Could Be Broader Tha ..

US-Russia Cybersecurity Talks Could Be Broader Than Just Ransomware - Antonov

6 minutes ago

Egyptian Air Forces arrive in UAE for ‘Zayed 3’ military exercise

1 hour ago
 Govt to ensure peace, security in Muharram: Sheikh ..

Govt to ensure peace, security in Muharram: Sheikh Rasheed

6 minutes ago
 AJK Election Commission notifies successful candid ..

AJK Election Commission notifies successful candidates on reserved seats

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.