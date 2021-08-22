UrduPoint.com

PTI Leader Denounces Sindh Government For Its Anti Education Policies

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 10:30 PM

PTI leader denounces Sindh government for its anti education policies

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has condemned the Sindh government for its alleged anti education policies saying that the standard of education in the province was continuously declining.

Talking to the media here Sunday, Qureshi said for the last 18 months, the educational institutions had been kept closed on the pretext of coronavirus whereas the academic activities continued in other provinces. "The Sindh government has forgotten to reopen the educational institutions," he commented.

The PTI leader recalled that some years ago, the provincial government had declared an educational emergency which later turned out to be a shallow slogan.

