PTI leader deplores inactiveness of civic bodies of Hyderabad

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has deplored that Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Municipal Committee Qasimabad (MCQ) have neither started fumigation nor a campaign to sensitize the people for adhering to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has deplored that Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Municipal Committee Qasimabad (MCQ) have neither started fumigation nor a campaign to sensitize the people for adhering to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

"Despite availability of resources and the authority these organizations are practically dysfunctional," he contended while talking to the media here.

He bemoaned that these local bodies on one hand failed to introduce development projects and on the other hand showed a complete disregard towards the health issues of the people.

Qureshi observed that with the advent of the winter season the population of mosquitoes had increased by leaps and bounds. "Yet despite sanctioned budget and funds for the fumigation the local bodies have failed to carry out the annual drive," he said. He expressed fear that the cases of dengue and malaria among the city's people would increase if effective fumigation was not carried out without further delay.