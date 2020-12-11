UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Leader Deplores Inactiveness Of Civic Bodies Of Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 09:39 PM

PTI leader deplores inactiveness of civic bodies of Hyderabad

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has deplored that Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Municipal Committee Qasimabad (MCQ) have neither started fumigation nor a campaign to sensitize the people for adhering to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has deplored that Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Municipal Committee Qasimabad (MCQ) have neither started fumigation nor a campaign to sensitize the people for adhering to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

"Despite availability of resources and the authority these organizations are practically dysfunctional," he contended while talking to the media here.

He bemoaned that these local bodies on one hand failed to introduce development projects and on the other hand showed a complete disregard towards the health issues of the people.

Qureshi observed that with the advent of the winter season the population of mosquitoes had increased by leaps and bounds. "Yet despite sanctioned budget and funds for the fumigation the local bodies have failed to carry out the annual drive," he said. He expressed fear that the cases of dengue and malaria among the city's people would increase if effective fumigation was not carried out without further delay.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Dengue Budget Hyderabad Qasimabad Media

Recent Stories

Genetic variants linked to severe Covid-19: study

2 minutes ago

Rich countries' support for children during pande ..

2 minutes ago

India Calls China's Explanation for Canceling Comm ..

6 minutes ago

Canada Health Agency Projects Up to 134,931 New CO ..

6 minutes ago

Borsa Istanbul up at weekly close

6 minutes ago

SSGCL assures gas supply to new housing projects o ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.