PTI Leader Deplores Over Failure Of Municipal Authorities To Maintain Cleanliness, Sanitation

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 09:37 PM

PTI leader deplores over failure of Municipal authorities to maintain cleanliness, sanitation

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has deplored that the Municipal authorities have utterly failed to maintain cleanliness and carry out sanitation in Hyderabad's residential and commercial areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has deplored that the Municipal authorities have utterly failed to maintain cleanliness and carry out sanitation in Hyderabad's residential and commercial areas.

While talking to the media here on Monday, Qureshi said the garbage heaps, which had piled up in hundreds of localities in the district, had become health hazard for the citizens.

"The municipal officials are busy in embezzling the public funds leaving the cleanliness and sanitation services to further deteriorate," he alleged.

He said there were areas where the sewage water was entering shops and homes.

"There are also mosques which are surrounded by sewage, creating difficulty for the people who offer Namaz in the mosques," he observed.

Qureshi lamented that the same disregard towards the issues of cleanliness and sanitation existed when Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Qasimabad Municipal Committee (QMC) were headed by the elected representatives.

He said the bureaucrats who had replaced the mayors, deputy mayors, chairmen and vice chairmen in the interim set up had also failed toperform.

