PTI Leader Deplores Over Failure Of WASA, HMC To Prepare Plan For Cyclone

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 06:35 PM

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has deplored that the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have taken no steps to prepare for the cyclone triggered heavy rainfall

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has deplored that the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have taken no steps to prepare for the cyclone triggered heavy rainfall.

Talking to the media here on Monday Qureshi said the WASA,the HMC and Qasimabad Municipal Committee (QMC) were supposed to desilt the drains and storm drains in order to prevent urban flooding in the event of torrential downpour.

However, he decried that the required measures had not been taken.

He alleged that the officials of the WASA, HMC and QMC embezzled the public funds as evidently demonstrated by their poor performance.

Qureshi also alleged that the funds which were provided for desilting of the drains were also embezzled.

The PTI leader bewailed that even during the Eid holidays garbage heaps were seen piling up in many areas of the district.

