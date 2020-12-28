UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Deplores Prevailing Gas Shortage, Impacting Domestic Consumers

Mon 28th December 2020 | 08:37 PM

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has deplored the prevailing problem of gas shortage badly affecting the domestic consumers during the winter season has not been resolved

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has deplored the prevailing problem of gas shortage badly affecting the domestic consumers during the winter season has not been resolved.

Talking to the media here on Monday Quershi said 60% areas in City, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas were confronting the shortage.

He pointed out that the problems of low pressure and several hours long outages were being reported by the citizens.

He expressed concern that the problem would become more deeper if the authorities failed to address the issue.

Qureshi said the suspension of gas supply to the industrial and commercial consumers was also affecting the industrial production and trade.

The PTI leader also asked the district administration to control the soaring price of the LPG fuel.

