PTI leader deplores sudden rise in crimes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi has deplored the sudden rise in crimes since the beginning of the new year.

Speaking to the media here on Monday Qureshi particularly referred to the theft incident in the car showrooms on Wadhu Wah road in Qasimabad in which millions of rupees cash and 2 cars were stolen in the wee hours of Sunday.

"The police have neither been able to arrest the culprits or recover the stolen things," he regretted.

He expressed concern over the increase in the incidents of theft, robberies, waylaying and snatching which had been witnessed in the district.

"The coronavirus has already affected the economic activity and the people are worried and now the crime rate is worrying the people," he observed.

He asked the Sindh government to take immediate steps to curb the rising crime and to instill a sense of security among the people.