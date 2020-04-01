UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Distributes Cooked Meal Among Deserving

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 08:38 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Former President Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Hyderabad Jamshed Ali Shaikh Wednesday distributed cooked meal among poor and deserving persons in different union councils of Latifabad.

Talking to people while distributing meal, Jamshed Ali Shaikh who also contested election on national assembly seat from Hyderabad on PTI ticket said that despite limited resources, the party was making all out efforts to facilitate the people at the time when Covid-19 spreading in the country.

At present, he informed that party leaders and workers have been engaged in providing meal to poor, deserving and daily wage workers on self help basis. Under initiatives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Tiger Force will be made operational soon to facilitate the poor, deserving and daily wage workers of the country.

