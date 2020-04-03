Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Hyderabad Imran Qureshi has eulogized the efforts of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for revival of agriculture and industrial sectors of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Hyderabad Imran Qureshi has eulogized the efforts of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for revival of agriculture and industrial sectors of the country.

He said that practical measures of the government would bring fruitful results soon in the country as special incentives announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan for construction industry would not only boost other industries but also provide job opportunities for jobless people and residential facilities for homeless persons of the country.

As a result of spread of Covid-19, he said that socio economic condition of the common people had badly affected both in rural and urban population of the country and efforts were being made by the PTI government under leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to get rid of this pandemic.

He called upon the countrymen to extend full cooperation to the government so that the country could not only be fished out from economic crisis, but employment opportunity could also be ensured.