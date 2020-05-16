PTI leader expresses concern over growing street crime in city

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Tahir Malik Saturday expressed his concern over the increasing street crime in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Tahir Malik Saturday expressed his concern over the increasing street crime in the metropolis.

In spite of the holy month of Ramazan and lockdown in the city, the growing crime was a matter of apprehension, he said in a press release issued here.

He alleged that the citizens were being deprived of their belongings on daily basis andthe provincial police had failed in controlling the street crime in the city.

He demanded of the police to mend its ways and ensure the protection of the people.