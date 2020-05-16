UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Expresses Concern Over Growing Street Crime In City

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Tahir Malik Saturday expressed his concern over the increasing street crime in the metropolis

In spite of the holy month of Ramazan and lockdown in the city, the growing crime was a matter of apprehension, he said in a press release issued here.

He alleged that the citizens were being deprived of their belongings on daily basis andthe provincial police had failed in controlling the street crime in the city.

He demanded of the police to mend its ways and ensure the protection of the people.

