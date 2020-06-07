UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Expresses Concern Over Inflationary Trend In Prices Of Wheat, Edible Commodities

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad president Imran Qureshi has expressed concern over inflationary trend in the prices of wheat and other edible commodities.

In a statement issued here on Sunday Qureshi said people were already affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the prices of wheat, vegetables, milk and meat had increased exorbitantly even though the fuel prices had decreased in the country.

"The economic fallout due to the lockdown had added people's suffering .

The buying capacity of a large number of people had also reduced. But the edible items were becoming expensive due to lack of the provincial governmental regulation," he deplored.

Qureshi alleged that provincial government and district administrations were failed to ensure supply of fuel to the public after the Federal government reduced the fuel prices for June.

He lamented that the people were seen lining up in queues at the petrol pumps to buy petrol during the first week of June in all districts of the province.

