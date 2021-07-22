UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Leader Expresses Concerns Over Poor Condition Of Cleanliness In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 09:20 PM

PTI Leader expresses concerns over poor condition of cleanliness in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :PTI leader and Member of Sindh Assembly, Khurram Sher Zaman said that due to heaps of waste of animals, every street in metropolis has become a dumping point.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said that every year, Sindh government allocates budget for Sindh Solid Waste Management (SSWM).

It is incomprehensible that despite the budget, SSWM did not have vehicles to lift waste, Khurram Sherzaman said Due to heaps of waste in every street in the city, it became difficult for people to walk, he told.

The Sindh government's claim of setting up 85 dumping points proved to be a joke, he asked.

The Sindh government has left no stone unturned in hurting the feelings of the people, he observed.

People of the province will get rid of PPP soon, he claimed.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Budget Vehicles Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

ADP registers 4,138 violations involving not givin ..

2 hours ago

Hajj is free from epidemics, health plan worked: S ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,547 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

4 hours ago

Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 mon ..

4 hours ago

Senior military commanders congratulate UAE Armed ..

5 hours ago

Emirates takes off to Miami

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.