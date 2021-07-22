PTI Leader expresses concerns over poor condition of cleanliness in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :PTI leader and Member of Sindh Assembly, Khurram Sher Zaman said that due to heaps of waste of animals, every street in metropolis has become a dumping point.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said that every year, Sindh government allocates budget for Sindh Solid Waste Management (SSWM).

It is incomprehensible that despite the budget, SSWM did not have vehicles to lift waste, Khurram Sherzaman said Due to heaps of waste in every street in the city, it became difficult for people to walk, he told.

The Sindh government's claim of setting up 85 dumping points proved to be a joke, he asked.

The Sindh government has left no stone unturned in hurting the feelings of the people, he observed.

People of the province will get rid of PPP soon, he claimed.