PTI Leader Expresses Dismay Over Performance Of HMC,QMC

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 09:11 PM

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has said the 4 years performance of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Qasimabad Municipal Committee (QMC) remained dismal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ):The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has said the 4 years performance of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Qasimabad Municipal Committee (QMC) remained dismal.

Talking to the media here on Monday he demanded a probe in the budget expenditures of both the HMC and the QMC.

"These local government representatives shall be held accountable for every single penny they spent in the name of the public," he said.

Qureshi observed that during the previous 4 years the City, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas only witnessed accumulation of the sewage and solid waste disposal problems.

"The roads and streets appear damaged everywhere and the menace of illegal parking tax collection remained imposed on the citizens," he said.

He deplored that repair works of the roads and cleanliness of the roads and streets had not been done even for the month of Muharramul Harram.

"The local government institutions are supposed to act as nurseries of producing the political leadership. But the nurseries of the HMC and QMC present a disaster story," he said.

The PTI leader alleged that the LG representatives were directly involved in corruption and embezzling public funds.

"The municipal corporation is supposed to be the institution which undertakes the development of a city. But unfortunately here the HMC has remained a center of the problems," he noted.

He bewailed that even the green belts had come under encroachment.

