UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Leader Expresses Gratitude To PM Imran Khan For Announcing Ramzan Relief Package

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 08:10 PM

PTI leader expresses gratitude to PM Imran Khan for announcing Ramzan relief package

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for announcing Ramzan relief package under which the utility stores will sell food items at the subsidized rates.

While inaugurating a utility store in Qasimabad area here on Sunday, Qureshi said the PM had announced a Rs8 billion relief package for the holy month of Ramzan in order to support the poor people.

He said a range of food items would be provided at the reduced rates to the people at the stores.

"The PTI government wants to provide maximum relief to the people but the government is forced to take tough decisions because of the previous rulers who left the economy in a bad shape after plundering it," he observed.

He praised the PTI government's practical steps to provide relief to the people who had been hard hit by the inflation in the month of Ramzan.

Qureshi said it was also incumbent on the provincial government of Sindh to control the food price inflation.

He added that after the 18th Constitutional Amendment the provincial governments had been made responsible to control the food prices.

Iqbal Nizamani, Raheel Mustafa Samo, Mansoor Mangi and other local leaders of the PTI were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Hyderabad Price Qasimabad Sunday Government Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on cent ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on procedures for &#03 ..

2 hours ago

World Art Dubai’s 7th edition reaffirms UAE’s ..

2 hours ago

‘Cultural Faces’ becomes permanent exhibition ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Ma’kom in Rama ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates GDRFA’s building

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.