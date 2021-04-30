UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Expresses Gratitude To Prime Minister For Providing Rs 8 Bn Subsidy On Edibles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

PTI leader expresses gratitude to Prime Minister for providing Rs 8 bn subsidy on edibles

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Thursday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing Rs 8 billion subsidy on edible items for the holy month of Ramazan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Thursday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing Rs 8 billion subsidy on edible items for the holy month of Ramazan.

Talking to the media after inaugurating a branch of the Utility Store Corporation in Tandojam here, Qureshi said the government's special Ramazan package was providing relief to the poor people.

He deplored that Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Sindh Government was neither able to control the food price inflation nor ready to deal with the commodities hoarders who artificially jack up prices during Ramazan every year.

He observed that the poor people were being crushed in Sindh under the impact of inflation.

Qureshi called for stringent measures to regulate the prices of the grocery, vegetable and fruit which were artificially increased in the holy month.

