PTI Leader Fateh Ullah Khan Won Again After Recounting Of Votes

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:52 PM

PTI leader Fateh Ullah Khan won again after recounting of votes

Shehbaz Gill says that recounting was done after protest of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto but PTI leader once again won with maximum votes.

GILGIT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2020) PTI leader Fateh Ullah Khan won the seat even after re-counting of votes in Gilgit-Baltistan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shehbaz Gill said on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Shehbaz Gill made this announcement.

He said the re-counting was ordered after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari protested and made allegations of “rigging”.

“The difference between you and Imran Khan is that the Constituencies will be reopened whenever you will ask. And you will be defeated every time the fair elections are held,” he tweeted.

Earlier, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and PPP Chairamn Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had alleged of rigging in general elections of Gilgit-Baltistan, saying that the PTI despite being in power and using all state resources failed to make simple majority.

