PTI leader for all out arrangements for coronavirus affectees in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Hyderabad Imran Qureshi has emphasized the need of ensuring all arrangements for treatment of coronavirus affected persons in Sindh.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that spread of deadly coronavirus in various countries require effective measures and precautionary arrangements for protecting local population.

The Sindh government should carry out practical measures against coronavirus which knocked the province, he said and added that the people should be mentally prepared with creating awareness among them.

He also demanded strict action against those profiteers who started selling mask on high prices adding that the provincial government should also be vigilant by checking passengers at bus terminals, railway station as well as visitors who are using external and internal routes of the province.

The Federal government has already initiated such efforts and Sindh government should follow the same practices for the interest of the people of the province, he added.