PTI leader for anti-mosquito fumigation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi has said the menace of mosquitoes is growing by each passing day but the local authorities have failed to carry out the fumigation.

Talking to the media here on Friday Qureshi asked the district administration and the municipal authorities to plan and execute the fumigation campaign.

According to him, the cases of malaria had also begun to rise.

"It's incumbent on the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Municipal Committee Qasimabad to conduct the fumigation," he observed.However, he deplored, those local government organizations were reluctant to perform their duties as the funds meant for that purpose were often embezzled.He noted that in the absence of the elected local government representatives, it was an onus on the government officials who had been given the charge of the administrators and secretaries to perform that duty.