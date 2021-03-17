(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Women Wing President Provincial Chapter Fehmida Jamali on Wednesday condemned the incident of slaughtering innocent children at Sariab area.

She, in a statement, said the massacre of innocent children of a PTI senior member women wing in Sariab was an inhumane incident.

Fehmida Jamali asked the Balohcistan chief minister and inspector general of police to take measures to arrest the culprits involved in inhumane incident to bring them to justice.

She further said she was standing by the bereaved family in this difficult time.

Unknown men entered the house and slaughtered four children while three of them died on the spot and one of them received injuries at Sairab area few days back.

The injured victim was being treated in trauma civil hospital.

Further investigation was underway.