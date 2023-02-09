PTI leader for improving municipal services in Hyderabad

UrduPoint.com

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Qureshi on Thursday said the cleanliness and sanitation situation in Hyderabad should be improved with the provision of municipal facilities so that people could be benefited.

In a statement, former district president of PTI said the road network in Qasimabad, Latifabad, and Tando Jam was in shambles and must be repaired to facilitate the general public.

He demanded that the responsibilities of the local government should be delegated to the elected representatives as the local government election process had been completed in the district.

