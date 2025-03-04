PTI leader gets interim bail from ATC

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday grants interim bail to PTI leader Saad Ali Khan and restrained the police from arresting him till April 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday grants interim bail to PTI leader Saad Ali Khan and restrained the police from arresting him till April 10.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abual Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the bail applications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Saad Ali Khan in cases filed over November 26 protests.

The court granted interim bail to Saad Ali Khan on sureties of Rs 5,500 each. The court adjourned the hearing on bail applications till April 10.

The police have registered two cases against Saad Ali Khan in Kohsar police station and one in Tarnol police station.