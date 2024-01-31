PTI Leader Ghulam Murtaza Satti Joins PPP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, Ghulam Murtaza Satti along with his comrades on Tuesday announced to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).
He made this announcement after meeting with President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House Islamabad.
Ghulam Younis Satti, Abid Majeed, Mustafa Latif Satti and Saqib Satti also announced to join the PPP and promised their support for the party’s candidates in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
On this occasion, Asif Zardari welcomed Ghulam Murtaza Satti and other leaders in the party and said that the PPP will give a surprise in elections in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
Asif Zardari said that the struggle of the party workers of Rawalpindi and Islamabad is engraved in history.
"PPP’s activists of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have been the protectors of democratic traditions, he added.
Secretary General of PPPP, Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari and former President Azad Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Yaqub were also present on the occasion.
Later, a delegation of Mashaikh Ittehad Council Pakistan also called on Asif Zardari and promised support for the party’s candidates.
They also said that they will run the election campaign of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in NA-127 Lahore.
Sajjadah Nashin Jhandi Sharif Pir Mahmood Ahmad Abbasi, Sajjadah Nashin Pir of Bhalwal Pir Muhammad Ehsan Danish and others were included in the delegation.
During the meeting, Pir Ahmad Abbasi invited Asif Zardari to visit his Khanqah, which President PPPP accepted.
