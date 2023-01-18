UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Qureshi has congratulated PTI's UC Chairmen, Vice Chairmen on their success in the Local Govt elections held in Hyderabad and Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Qureshi has congratulated PTI's UC Chairmen, Vice Chairmen on their success in the Local Govt elections held in Hyderabad and Karachi.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, Imran Qureshi said that despite conspiracies, PTI's popularity could neither be decreased nor it could be pushed to the wall.

He said that PTI's elected representatives would play their role in providing services to the people in their towns and union councils. He said that now the people of Sindh were looking towards Tehreek-e-Insaaf as PTI was their last hope.

