PTI leader hails decision of increasing number of beneficiaries of Ehsaas programme

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has lauded the government's decision for increasing the number of beneficiaries of the Ehsas Kifalat Program.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, Qureshi said the program had won global recognition as it provided financial assistance to the poor people.

He expressed the hope that increasing the number of beneficiaries from 4.6 million to 7 million would help address poverty.

"The program is continued successfully in Sindh as well where the people living below the poverty lines were receiving financial help," he observed.

Qureshi said the PTI's government wanted to alleviate poverty by bringing the people up from the poverty level through employment generation and growth in the small and medium businesses.

He said the program provided Rs12,000 to each beneficiary and it was conceived at a time when the coronavirus had entailed a complete lockdown and made the people redundant.