PTI Leader Hails Decision To Hold Afresh Population Census In Karachi

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 01:33 AM

PTI leader hails decision to hold afresh population census in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Arsalan Taj on Monday hailed the Federal Government's decision to conduct afresh the population census in Karachi as everyone was doing politics on the issue with nil purpose of sincerity .

The member of assembly, in a statement, said the population size of a city like Karachi was shown to be much low as against the actual number of its inhabitants during the last census hence causing serious anomalies undermining the actual potential of the commercial hub of the country.

It was a cause of deep concern for the PTI as it was the only political entity that genuinely attempted to get the issue resolved and consequently help address the genuine grievances of inhabitants of the metropolis, he added.

Ghumman said the fresh population census and renewed demarcation of Constituencies accordingly, prior to the next elections, would definitely hold a meaningful impact, equally beneficial for the masses.

Mentioning that the people of Karachi had reposed tremendous confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the masses would never be disappointed as his party was committed to the cause of public well-being and national development.

