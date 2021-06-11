PTI leader hails Pakistan Economic Survey 2020-21

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Punjab Vice President Shabbir Sial on Thursday hailed Economic Survey of Pakistan 2020-21 presented by the federal government which showed the economy had been put on right direction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Punjab Vice President Shabbir Sial on Thursday hailed Economic Survey of Pakistan 2020-21 presented by the federal government which showed the economy had been put on right direction.

Talking to APP he said that due to best policies of the PTI government, the country had achieved the GDP growth 3.94 percent in first 9 months of the fiscal year, significantly higher than the target of 2.1 percent.

He said that the decisions taken by the government such as incentivizing manufacturing, textiles, construction, and steps taken for development of agriculture sector had helped in economic recovery.

Shabbir Sial said that Economic Survey of Pakistan showed that the agriculture sector grew around 2.8pc against a target of 2.8pc.

He mentioned that the industrial sector registered a growth of 3.6 percent against a target of 0.1 percent while services grew 4.4 percent against a target of 2.

6 percent, adding that large scale manufacturing (LSM) showed growth of 9 percent, playing important role in helping overall growth of the economy.

He said the PTI government made reforms in Federal board of Revenue (FBR), resulting in the tax collection of Rs 3,780.3 billion, registering double-digit growth of 14.4 percent during July-April FY2021 against Rs 3,303.4 billion in the same period last year.

He said that Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme was a mega initiative which was launched by the PTI government to provide financial aid to daily wagers class which was affected the most during the lockdown, adding that government disbursed cash to more than 15 million deserving families across the country.

He said that the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan put the economy on right direction as the economic indicator going upward, adding that during remaining period, the PTI government would provide maximum relief to the people.