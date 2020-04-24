UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Leader Hails Physicians, Police, Army, Media For Playing Vibrant Role Against Coronavirus Pandemic

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 05:06 PM

PTI leader hails physicians, police, army, media for playing vibrant role against coronavirus pandemic

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farrukh Habib has lauded the physicians, police, army and media persons for playing vibrant role against coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farrukh Habib has lauded the physicians, police, army and media persons for playing vibrant role against coronavirus pandemic.

Expressing these views in an interview with a private tv channel programs, he said that tackling the patients of deadly virus in the hospitals, and managing the security issues by law enforcement institutions was an unprecedented work which could not be ignored.

This was a momentous event in the history of Pakistan that all the people belonging to different school of thoughts were trying to follow the precautionary measures and standard operating procedures to get rid of the dangerous virus emerged around the world and digested thousands of precious lives. Lamenting over the attitude of Pakistan Peoples Party leaders who were engaged in fabricating propaganda against the steps taken by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government, he said Opposition parties should discharge duties for public welfare rather to waste energies on non-issues.

About rising number of coronavirus patients in Sindh, he said the leaders of PPP running the affairs of the province despite tall claims could not ensure better system for their people. Appreciating the leadership of present government, Farrukh Habib said that PTI government was well aware of the problems of the masses and for this, several initiatives had already been taken to provide relief to them.

To a question, he said a complete lockdown was not a feasible option for the poor nations. However,he said that all out measures were being taken to ensure safety and security of the citizens.

The PTI leader further stated that government had started distribution of food items besides financial assistance through Ahsas programe and other resources to help out poor segment of society. Opening of the construction sector with small attached departments, he said would also mitigate the suffering of the people in the present circumstances.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Army Police Poor Private TV Channel Pakistan Peoples Party Media Event All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates steps up safety measures for customers an ..

19 minutes ago

139 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

3 minutes ago

UK Rejects Extending Brexit Transition Period - EU ..

3 minutes ago

Rs7,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers for overchargi ..

3 minutes ago

Former Georgian leader eyes Ukraine political come ..

3 minutes ago

Fame-seeking hunter of water birds penalized

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.