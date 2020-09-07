PTI leader hails Prime Miinsters' package for Karachi .

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan by announcing the historic Rs1,100 billion package for Karachi, shown the party's commitment to development of the metropolis.

In a statement, Qureshi said a new era of development and prosperity would usher in Karachi following the announcement.

"Karachi is the financial capital of Pakistan and the Federal government has given special importance to the city," he underlined.

He asserted that following the torrential downpour which jolted the infrastructure in the metropolis the PTI's government had proven that it was playing its pivotal role in the country's development by announcing the package.

Qureshi said the Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh government should also take similar steps to help the rain and flood affected people in the whole province.

He noted that the recent monsoon rains had played havoc in the province, destroying urban infrastructure and flooding the rural areas while destroying the crops.

He deplored that the stagnant rainwater could not be drained from the towns and villages even after so many days after the last rain.

The PTI leader demanded that the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah should announce a similar package for development of the rural parts of Sindh.

"Unfortunately the provincial government makes tall claims but we don't find any output anywhere," he said.