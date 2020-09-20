PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh takes exception to APC

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Central Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf and Member of Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh taking strong exception to the moot organized by opposition parties in Islamabad cited it to be an Accused Persons Conference (APC).

In a statement here on Sunday, Shaikh citing the event a desperate attempt on part of politicians rejected by masses, said it was a joint effort of a group of five facing serious charges of misappropriation and plunder.

"It is basically their effort to give a twist to the situation turning heavily against them," he said.

MPA Haleem Adil Shaikh emphasized that organizer and participants of the moot are fully conscious that people could no more be hoodwinked and thus were trying to get target segments and sections that were apolitical and were respected by people in general.

Emphasizing that the Federal government under the leadership of Imran Khan had successfully managed to address public grievances and that public friendly policies had been adopted to pull country out of difficult situations, he said efforts on part of corrupt individuals to malign institutions would never succeed.