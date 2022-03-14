UrduPoint.com

PTI Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh Calls On AJK PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 09:04 PM

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh calls on AJK PM

Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh called on Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi at Jammu Kashmir house late Monday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) : Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh called on Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi at Jammu Kashmir house late Monday.

During the meeting the duo discussed in detail the prevailing political situation with special reference to the opposition's no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking on the occasion Prime Minister Niazi said that the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan was doomed to fail as the entire Pakistani nation stands with their leader.

The opposition alliance, he said, was struggling to safeguard their personal interests. "Opposition parties are trying to get NRO through political blackmailing", he said adding the opposition must bear in mind the fact that Prime Minister Khan was not amongst those who could be pressurized through political blackmailing.

Appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan's selfless services for the country, the AJK PM said that IK has been working for the interest of Pakistan and the welfare of the people of Pakistan.The PM Niazi said that Imran Khan was not only the leader of the Pakistani nation but also of the entire Muslim Ummah.

"Imran Khan is hailed as a fearless leader who championed the cause of Muslim Ummah at international level", he added.On the occasion, Opposition leader provincial assembly Sindh Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the united opposition was a bunch of thieves who had united just to escape accountability.

The whole nation, he said, stands with Imran Khan. "The Pakistani nation has rejected the opposition's politics' ', he said, adding that the PTI and its allies would repose their full confidence in leadership of the Prime Minister on March 27.

app/ahr

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Provincial Assembly Abdul Qayyum Khan Jammu Alliance Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Muslim Opposition

Recent Stories

Colourful celebrations of Punjab Culture Day held ..

Colourful celebrations of Punjab Culture Day held at Punjab Arts Council

2 minutes ago
 Spring festival kicks off at University of Agricul ..

Spring festival kicks off at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 FBR ensuring compliance of FATF regulations in tru ..

FBR ensuring compliance of FATF regulations in true spirit: Chairman

3 minutes ago
 Congregation of 1mln people at D Cowk will prove t ..

Congregation of 1mln people at D Cowk will prove to be a referendum against oppo ..

3 minutes ago
 CTP issues traffic plan for smooth traffic flow du ..

CTP issues traffic plan for smooth traffic flow during Pakistan Day

3 minutes ago
 Shaken by Ukraine war, Germany to buy dozens of US ..

Shaken by Ukraine war, Germany to buy dozens of US stealth jets

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>