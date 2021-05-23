UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Haleem Sheikh Condoles With Journalist Hanif

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 09:50 PM

PTI leader Haleem Sheikh condoles with journalist Hanif

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Haleem Adil Sheikh drove to the residence of Senior Journalist Muhammad Hanif Shuago, in Lahori Muhallah Larkana city, to offer condolence on the sad demise of his Mother, who died few days back in ICU of CMC Teaching Hospital Larkana, due to negligence of Hospital staff.

Haleem Adil Sheikh stayed there for some time and condoled with Muhammad Hanif Shuag and other family members.

He also offered fateha and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and soothed with kind words to the bereaved family.

Senator Saifullah Abro, President TI Larkana District Engineer Samiullah Abro, and others were present on the occasion.

