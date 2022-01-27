PTI Leader Hamza condemns attack on security forces in Dasht

Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on security forces in Dasht area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on security forces in Dasht area.

In a statement issued here, he said that those anti- peace element involved in attacks on security forces do not deserve any forgiveness saying that militants wanted to please their foreign masters.

He said that during the ongoing war against terrorism in Pakistan, thousands of security forces including Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC), Police, Levies Force and other law enforcement agencies have sacrificed their lives for strengthening the defense of the country.

He said that anti-peace elements could not demoralize the security personnel by attacking and the security forces and Pakistani security forces would defeat the terrorists from the country.

He expressed condolences to the families of the personnel martyred in the terrorist attack and prayed for early recovery of the injured.