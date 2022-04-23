PTI leader Hamza condemns attack on security forces in Awaran

UrduPoint.com

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Quetta Deputy General Secretary Hamza Khan Nasir condemned the firing of terrorists on security forces in Kahan area of Awaran.

In a statement issued here Saturday, he expressed his deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Major Shahid Bashir in the fight against terrorists and said that the entire nation stands with security forces in war of against terrorism in order to eliminate their nefarious designs. "We are proud of the martyrs and the forces who had sacrificed their lives for the protection of life and property of the people," he said adding that Pakistan Army and other security improved law and order situation in the country after conducting comprehensive operation against terrorists.

Now, nobody will be allowed to sabotage the peace of the country", he added saying that martyrs of security forces were our national heroes whose sacrifices would not go in vain and terrorists would soon be wiped out from the country.

He expressed his condolences with the family of martyred Major Shahid Bashir.

