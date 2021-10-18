PTI leader Hamza condemns Quetta blast

UrduPoint.com

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on police personnel near Balochistan University in Quetta which left one police personnel martyr and over dozens injured.

In a statement, he said that terrorists involved in attacks on police personnel do not deserve to be called human beings saying security forces personnel who have sacrificed their lives for security and eradication of terrorism are our national heroes whose sacrifices would not go in vain.

Hamza Khan said that anti-national elements targeted the security forces including police personnel and innocent civilians to appease their foreign masters.

He said that the youth of Pakistan Army and security agencies were sacrificing their lives to eradicate terrorism from the country and the nation paid tribute to martyrs of security forces.

He expressed condolences and sympathy to the family of the police personnel who was martyred in the blast.

