PTI Leader Hamza Condemns Suicide Attack On Chinese Convoy In Gwadar

Sun 22nd August 2021 | 07:10 PM

PTI leader Hamza condemns suicide attack on Chinese convoy in Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Sunday condemned the suicide attack on a Chinese convoy in Gwadar and the martyrdom of innocent children and security forces personnel in an attack on security forces in Gachak area of Balochistan.

In a statement, he said that terrorists in the Gwadar area attacked a convoy of Chinese engineers working in Gwadar to appease their foreign masters.

A suicide bomber killed an innocent child and injured several others, including a Chinese engineer.

He said that terrorists are engaged in nefarious conspiracies to spoil Pak-China friendship by targeting Chinese engineers but they would not succeed under any circumstances.

Condemning the martyrdom of Captain Kashif and the injuring of other security personnel in the attack on security forces in Gachak area, he said that the terrorists involved in such incidents do not deserve to be called human beings.

He said security forces were playing vital role to curb terrorists' activities from the country and the province.

