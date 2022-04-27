UrduPoint.com

PTI Leader Hamza Khan Condemns Attack On Chinese Nationals In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Deputy General Secretary Quetta District Hamza Khan Nasir on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack on the van carrying Chinese in Karachi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Deputy General Secretary Quetta District Hamza Khan Nasir on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack on the van carrying Chinese in Karachi.

In statement, he said that Pakistan was destabilized through anti-national elements targeting foreigners to please their foreign masters and enemies of the country to be dealt with with iron fists.

He said the Pakistan Army and other security forces have sacrificed their lives for the establishment of peace in Pakistan, now no one would be allowed to aggravate the situation.

More Stories From Pakistan

